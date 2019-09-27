Boulder’s ShelfX one of a dozen firms hit with patent infringement suit

BOULDER — ShelfX Inc., a Boulder-based manufacturer of unattended smart refrigerator vending systems, is being sued for patent infringement by a Frisco, Texas, firm.

Saros Licensing LLC has filed a dozen similar suits in Delaware, Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio. Defendants include major consumer appliance manufacturers such as Whirlpool Corp., LG Electronics USA Inc. and Sub-Zero Inc.

Of those, all but three cases have been dismissed.

Saros’ corporate address is listed in court documents as the address of a mailbox rental center in Texas.

ShelfX’s technology allows users to swipe a credit card, open the refrigerator and grab a snack without the need for an employee to staff the operation.

The company “has been and continues to directly infringe one or more claims of [Saros’ patent] … by making, using, offering to sell, selling or importing … ShelfX’s Fridge,” Saros’ complaint alleges.

The patent in question describes “a domestic appliance such as a microwave oven adapted for interaction with a communications network such as the internet by the addition of a substantially self-contained discrete communications module connectable to the communications network,” according to an exhibit included in Saros’ complaint. It was issued in 2002 to a trio of inventors associated with NCR Corp. It’s unclear what relationship, if any, Saros has to the inventors or NCR.

Saros is represented by Isaac Rabicoff of Chicago-based law firm Rabicoff Law LLC. Rabicoff could not be reached for comment.

Saros’ complaint demands that a court determine ShelfX has infringed on its patent, award unspecified damages and reimburse legal fees.

ShelfX attorneys have yet to respond to the complaint. But if this case follows a script similar to the other Saros complaints, ShelfX will likely move to have the suit dismissed on grounds that the defendant has failed to state a claim for which relief can be granted.

In court documents filed in Delaware earlier this year, attorneys for ACP Inc., another defendant in a suit filed by Saros, wrote: “The asserted claims cover any conventional home food-processing appliance, such as a microwave oven, connected via the internet to a conventional handset. … Indeed, it would be difficult to conceive of more abstract subject matter than the present claims, which basically attempt to cover any domestic appliance that is connected to the internet.”