Percentage of female-held board seats in CO doubles since 2011, report says

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Women occupy 16 percent of board seats at publicly traded companies in Colorado, according to a recent analysis.

The Denver Business Journal reports the study, funded by the Women’s Leadership Foundation, saw a more than 50 percent increase in female board members in the state since 2011.

