Meyer Natural Foods launches plant-based burger line

LOVELAND — Meyer Natural Foods LLC, a Loveland-based supplier of organic beef, has introduced a line of plant-based burgers.

The new burgers, which are sold under the Laura’s brand name, are gluten-free and made with 100 percent plant-sourced protein.

“When we learned consumers who purchase meat are also bringing home vegetarian options to supplement their diet, the decision to expand our protein-based portfolio was simple,” Meyer Natural Foods owner Bob Meyer said in a prepared statement. “By expanding the company’s offering, the Laura’s brand continues to offer families options for quality protein at every meal.”

In addition to its Laura’s brand, Meyer sells Meyer Natural Angus, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Natural Pork branded products.