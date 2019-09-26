Estes Park launches municipal broadband fiber service

ESTES PARK — Estes Park’s electrical service has turned on Trailblazer Broadband, the city-owned fiber internet utility.

City officials lit the municipal service and revealed its name in a launch party Wednesday night. The service is only available at the moment for a small neighborhood on Estes Park’s north side, but the utility plans to start construction in phases to eventually connect most of the city by Fall 2022.

Kate Rusch, a public information officer for Estes Park, said the city is piloting service for a handful of customers. Once the city is connected, Rusch said construction will start to connect every Estes Park Power & Communications customer, which includes residents of Glen Haven to the north and Allenspark to the south.

The Estes Park Trustees approved $26 million in bonds to fund the construction.

Trailblazer is available for residential customers at $69.95 for early adopters, and will be regularly priced at $89.95 per month for 1-gigabyte upload and download speeds. The next fastest providers are TDS Inc. at up to 600 megabits per second and CenturyLink at 140 megabits per second.

“It’s basically solving the problem and need for faster and more reliable internet, so that will be good for our residents,” Rusch said. “It’ll be good for our businesses, certainly, and maybe it will even bring new businesses to do business here.”