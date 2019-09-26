Elevations promotes Reicks to lead strategy role

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union senior vice president Pete Reicks has been promoted to the institution’s chief strategy and performance officer.

“In his new role, Reicks will lead the development of Elevations’ strategic plan and help the Board of Directors and the Elevations executive team communicate, deploy and measure the strategic plan’s performance throughout the credit union,” according to an Elevations news release.

Reicks has been with Elevations since 2008.

“It is an exciting time at Elevations Credit Union,” CEO Gerry Agnes said in a prepared statement. “Pete has an incredibly positive impact on our team, our members and our community, and we look forward to his continued leadership as chief strategy and performance officer.”

Earlier this month, Elevations announced plans to acquire Greeley-based community financial institution Cache Bank & Trust.

When that deal closes, likely in early 2020, the combined organization will have $2.2 billion in assets and 141,700 members.