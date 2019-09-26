CU researchers begin work on federal water security effort

BOULDER — A group of researchers at the University of Colorado are set to begin work on a $100 million project to improve water security across the U.S.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the researchers are part of the Energy-Water Destination Hub, a project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy to devise new ways to treat and filter water. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden is also a member of the multi-institute group.
