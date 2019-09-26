Aqua-Hot names GM following acquisition

FREDERICK — Aqua-Hot Heating Systems LLC has named Selma Salihagic its new general manager. Kevin Phillips, Airxcel president, made the announcement.

Before joining Aqua-Hot, Salihagic was the senior director of operations and supply chain management for Cobham Semiconductor Solutions in Colorado Springs. Prior, she held senior positions at Louisville-based Xetawave LLC and Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., based in Boulder.

Salihagic holds a master’s of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. She completed her bachelor’s of science in the same field in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Selma to the Aqua-Hot team,” Phillips said. “She is an experienced and successful operations executive with a passion for achieving results and has an excellent track record of developing people.”

Part of the Airxcel family of companies, Aqua-Hot Heating Systems manufactures hydronic heating solutions for motorhomes and travel trailers. Adaptable to a wide range of applications, its products run on diesel, propane and natural gas.

Airxcel Inc., a Wichita, Kan.-based holding company owning several RV part makers, purchased Aqua-Hot in May. In turn, Airxcel is owned by Connecticut private equity firm L Catteron LP.