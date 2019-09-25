Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Wellington biologics company fined $2M from lawsuit

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — A federal court has found a former employee at a Fort Collins biologics company illegally stole his former employer’s secrets when he formed a competing firm.

The Coloradoan reports the court fined Thomas Kutrubes just over $2 million for stealing confidential secrets and customer lists to start the Wellington company Peak Serum Inc., while claiming Peak was a sister company to his old employer.

FORT COLLINS — A federal court has found a former employee at a Fort Collins biologics company illegally stole his former employer’s secrets when he formed a competing firm.

The Coloradoan reports the court fined Thomas Kutrubes just over $2 million for stealing confidential secrets and customer lists to start the Wellington company Peak Serum Inc., while claiming Peak was a sister company to his old employer.


 