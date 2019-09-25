Wellington biologics company fined $2M from lawsuit

FORT COLLINS — A federal court has found a former employee at a Fort Collins biologics company illegally stole his former employer’s secrets when he formed a competing firm.
The Coloradoan reports the court fined Thomas Kutrubes just over $2 million for stealing confidential secrets and customer lists to start the Wellington company Peak Serum Inc., while claiming Peak was a sister company to his old employer.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
FORT COLLINS — A federal court has found a former employee at a Fort Collins biologics company illegally stole his former employer’s secrets when he formed a competing firm.
The Coloradoan reports the court fined Thomas Kutrubes just over $2 million for stealing confidential secrets and customer lists to start the Wellington company Peak Serum Inc., while claiming Peak was a sister company to his old employer.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
…