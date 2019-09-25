Out now: BizWest’s Regional Event Planning Guide

The authoritative guide to events in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, BizWest’s 2020 Event Planning Guide, is now available for use.

The digital version can be found here. The printed edition will be included in the October edition of BizWest.

The Event Planning Guide is an annual publication that examines the hospitality and travel industries.

Included this year are:

A story about the farm-to-table food movement, featuring Jodar Farms located north of Wellington. Jodar supplies numerous restaurants with eggs and pasture-raised livestock.

A look at the Bradley Boulder Inn, a boutique hotel that prides itself on intimate gatherings of business professionals who seek privacy for their deliberations.

A review of some major festivals and their impact on the region.

BizWest has also published the list of the top 25 hotels and resorts in the region, ranked two ways — by capacity and by number of rooms.

The directory portion of the publication includes 755 businesses that operate within the hospitality business sector. The businesses include everything from audio/video production companies, to meeting venues, to event planners and visitor bureaus.

Companies not listed or those wishing to update their information may contact BizWest at news@bizwest.com