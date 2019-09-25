FoCo landscaper wins national award

FORT COLLINS — Alpine Gardens, a Fort Collins landscape company, has won an Award of Excellence-Bronze Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

“Alpine Gardens has been handcrafting landscapes for 40-plus years. It is an honor to receive this award and to be recognized for our staff’s talents and achievements in creating unique and beautiful landscape designs,” said Nate Fetig, general manager and vice president of Alpine Gardens.

The award recognizes the company for its work on the Carter Lake Retreat. The project was designed for clients who wanted an English-style flower garden for their large foothills property in Northern Colorado. The design included use of evergreens and native boulders to give interest during the six months that the deciduous plants are without leaves. A large gathering space and raised patio serve for entertainment and places for small conversation groups. Varieties of plants that bloom during the entire growing season were used to provide color and interest, to screen off unwanted views under the deck and to create natural plant walls so that an outdoor room feel could be had when using the space. Plants that are not attractive to deer and rabbits were also used. An irrigation system and low voltage lighting system were designed for the evening experience.

Each year, the National Association of Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence recognizes landscape, lawn care and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation. This year, 128 awards were given out.

Alpine Gardens, established in 1978 by Jack and Chris Fetig, is a family-owned business with a location at Fossil Creek Nursery in Fort Collins and a location in Greeley.