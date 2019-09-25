Boulder Valley health-care executives fret over mental-health reimbursement

BOULDER — Gathering resources to fund mental-health treatment is top of mind for several executives of Boulder Valley health-care companies.

The executives were gathered at BizWest’s Health-Care Roundtable at Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP’s offices in Boulder Tuesday afternoon.

Partnering on mental health

Robert Vissers, president and CEO of Boulder Community Health, said the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare don’t reimburse nearly enough for mental-health treatment to spur new beds and resources for people suffering from mental illness, though Boulder Community Health recently added an 18-bed behavioral-health unit at its Foothills Hospital campus. Because of that lack of parity in payments, medical groups are stuck carrying the financial burden of meeting the needs of local patients.

“If you take it on, you’re taking on an economic burden that hopefully you can offset with other things, and that clearly is meeting the needs of our community. But it’s a challenge,” he said.

The executives also touted outside partnerships as a short-term solution to give comprehensive care for mentally ill patients. Vissers said Boulder Community Health started working with Boulder Bridge House last year to hire homeless and out-of-work residents to take lower-paying jobs for which the company struggles to recruit, including lab-technician roles.

Hans Wiik, interim CEO at clinic group Mental Health Partners, said integrating behavioral-health services with traditional medical care is not only morally right but also improves patient outcomes and increases the odds of them taking their medicine correctly.

“I don’t care whether it’s Crohn’s, UCI, rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes, (patients) perform better if they have behavioral-health support,” he said.

Longmont United Hospital chief operating officer Andrew Ritz said his hospital has rolled out integrative therapies, such as acupuncture and massage therapy, alongside its traditional behavioral-health services.

“It’s a testament to a bunch of hospitals and providers and health systems not just interacting with a patient for an acute episode, but being their partners in health and wellness,” he said.

Jennifer Alderfer, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, said her care managers are working on ways to expand patient access to resources before and after they visit the hospital.

“That’s what we’ve done with our workforces, is reinvent some of our colleagues and expanding job expectations and job goals to look more broadly than the four walls of the hospital,” she said.

Boulder Eye/Beyer Lasik CEO Craig Beyer said society at large needs to focus on having different methods of care for people with mental illness that can make their own treatment decisions from those who can’t.

“I think as a society, we really have to recognize that and separate those two baskets so we’re not taking away choice from the people who can make a choice,” he said.

Rising premiums

Colorado’s average family health insurance premium for employer-based policies was $4,963 last year, according to Kaiser Family Foundation research. While below the national average of $5,431 in that same time period, benefits executives are noticing businesses are reaching a boiling point.

Kendra Johnson, director of benefits solutions at Flood and Peterson Insurance Inc., said employers are reaching a breaking point in dealing with insurers and are looking at alternative ways to insure staff, such as going to a fully self-funded system or association plans for small businesses.

“Insurance carriers are, in my opinion, where I see the market starting to flounder, and you have brokerage firms … that are joining together and saying we’re going to change this,” she said. “And our employers are going to help us do that, because we’re tired of the insurance carriers.”

Matt Evelyn, vice president of employee benefits at GBS Benefits Colorado LLC, said at some point, the rising costs could cause patients to abandon their long-standing relationships with their care providers, despite best efforts to control those costs.

“What’s the cost level where the doctor-patient relationship isn’t as important?” he said.

Clint Flanagan, CEO of Nextera Healthcare Inc., said that’s an issue because he believes primary-care doctors are underutilized in the American system and could lead the way in both curative and preventive care for the patient and their wallets.

“Oftentimes, if you give that primary-care physician or provider time, he can also be a good steward of your pocketbook and help you navigate these crazy complexities,” he said.

The executives also said a law enacted by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year that requires providers to report how much they’re charging customers for certain procedures won’t bring on the transparency that some health-care advocates believe would drive competition up and costs down.

BoulderCentre for Orthopedics CEO Cathy Higgins said the worst-case scenario for patients right now are surprise bills, and they need help figuring out what exactly they owe and to whom in the tangled web of providers.

“It’s not an easy thing, and we spent a lot of money providing that kind of information and service,” she said.

But the costs to live and practice on the Front Range are increasing, both for physicians and their support staffs.

Wiik said the cost of living in Boulder is rapidly approaching the cost of living in Aspen, where he formerly worked, and it’s forcing staff to move further away from their workplaces, or out of the region completely.

“It’s unfortunate, we’re now getting very close that the people who make this community work cannot afford to live here, and we gotta figure that out,” he said. “…Because I’m getting more and more vacant positions, and they’d love to come work for us, they love the mission, they want to do that and help people, and they say, ‘I can’t afford to live here.”

Judy Ladd, executive director of the Boulder County Medical Society, said the complexity of the health-care system artificially restricts doctors from being able to do what they think is best for their patients. That, along with stresses inherent in caring for other humans, is causing more episodes of burnout in the profession.

“I see it, and I’m sure most of you do as well,” she said. “We don’t want suicides in our physicians, nor in anyone, but it’s my concern about the pressure cooker environment and how you have to be all and do all.”

