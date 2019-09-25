Blockchain-powered energy investment firm opens Longmont office

LONGMONT — Storh Global LLC, a Houston-based energy investment firm funding several energy plays by selling equity and smart contracts via blockchain, has opened a Longmont office.

Storh plans to buy an assortment of energy projects, starting with fossil fuels and midstream projects before expanding its portfolio into mineral recovery, land reclamation and renewable energy.

It plans to raise a total of $25 million through traditional equity sales and an “equity token offering,” in which investors can alternatively buy. The company plans to release 69.26 million tokens during the offering, according to a white paper it published outlining its strategy.

CEO Ryan Messer said the company opened an office in Longmont because its marketing firm is based in the city, along with a business partner. He said the dual equity system allows Storh to tap into the liquidity of cryptocurrency and smart contracts faster than it would with regular equity.

“We wanted to go in on an exchange, like one of these crypto exchanges, that allows us the ability to be able to list our tokens there if the markets are liquid enough,” he said. “But it also gives us all the traditional options as well.”

The company currently isn’t able to sell smart contracts to U.S. citizens because it has yet to register those offerings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Messer said he plans to file those securities for sale within the next three to four months.