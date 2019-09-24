nSpire agrees to repay creditor in bankruptcy case

LONGMONT — nSpire Health Inc., a developer of respiratory medical devices and software for respiratory information systems that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, has agreed to repay a portion of the money owed to its largest creditor.

nSpire, which was formed in late 2006 in Louisville and moved to Longmont in 2007, entered into a loan and security agreement with Denver-based Montage Capital LP in June 2018, under which nSpire received an initial advance of $1.65 million, according to court documents filed by nSpire’s attorneys.

In the months that followed, nSpire failed to meet revenue projections established as part of the loan agreement, Montage claims.

According to documents filed earlier this month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, nSpire and Montage “negotiated a consensual resolution” that pays Montage a total of $640,000 by Oct. 31. An initial $340,000 payment has been made, according to a stipulation agreed to by the parties.

nSpire “believe the stipulation is in the best interests of creditors and the estates because, among other reasons, it allows the [nSpire] to immediately access cash collateral and resolve litigation with Montage, and meaningfully reduces the size of Montage’s claim, all of which will allow the [nSpire] to continue operations and pursue a reorganization,” according to court documents filed by nSpire attorneys.

Phones at the company’s offices are not being answered, and a recorded message claims the line is no longer in service. The company is represented by Steven Abelman, an attorney with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP in Denver. Abelman did not immediately return a call for comment.

Representatives of molded plastics manufacturing company Parkway Products LLC, an nSpire supplier and creditor, have recently been involved with the bankruptcy proceedings.

nSpire “supplied Parkway with certain tooling and packaging equipment,” which Parkway has asserted it has the right to continue using.

“Parkway is eager to continue such sales and it is clear that the [nSpire’s] customers need these vital healthcare products desperately,” according to a Parkway court filing.

Last week, the court issued an Oct. 4 deadline for objections to the agreement between Montage and nSpire, which takes into account Parkway’s assertion of its rights.