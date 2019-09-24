Marijuana industry workers covered by FLSA, federal appeals court rules

DENVER — A federal appeals court affirmed that employees of marijuana companies are covered by federal labor laws, even though they work in a federally prohibited industry.

In an opinion filed last Friday, the U.S. Appeals Court for the 10th Circuit said the Fair Labor Standards Act, the federal law setting minimum protections for workers, specifically regulates the activity of businesses, not workers. Therefore, workers in industries that are legal at the state level but illegal federally are protected by the law.

The original court case was filed in 2017, when a former employee of security firm Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) said he was denied overtime because he was misclassified as an exempt employee.

Helix originally tried to dismiss the employee’s case, arguing that its employees were violating the Controlled Substances Act in their line of work. Thus, that employee was disqualified from labor protections because federal labor laws aren’t meant to spur competition for labor in the recreational marijuana market, it said.

“Congress has expressed a clear mandate that we minimize, not maximize, the number of laborers involved in the drug Industry,” the company said in court filings.

The Appellate Court based its rulings partially on a similar Oregon district court decision that said medical marijuana couriers could not be denied overtime despite working in a federally illegal industry.

In a statement through its attorneys, Helix said it is considering its remaining legal options, including appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Congress and courts around the country have said for decades that no one has a right under federal law to demand payment for participating in the sale of marijuana. Until Congress changes our outdated marijuana laws, that remains the case,” the company said.