Dale’s Pharmacy to break ground on new $3M Fort Lupton building

FORT LUPTON — Dale’s Pharmacy will break ground on a new $3 million building to replace its current Fort Lupton site.

The local pharmacy, registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as Caring Hands Pharmacy Inc., will start construction Oct. 1, according to a press release from its construction firm McCauley Constructors Inc. The new building, located at the intersection of Rollie Avenue and First Street, will be 10,038 square feet.

The pharmacy’s current location is 237 Denver Ave. McCauley’s statement said Dale’s is exploring options to expand along the Front Range, but did not provide further details.