CSU anniversary brew to debut Thursday

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University students and the brewers at C.B. & Potts Brewery have formulated a new India Pale Ale to celebrate the university’s 150th anniversary.

Great Wet IPA 6.2 percent was created in collaboration with seniors in CSU’s fermentation science and technology program. Celastrina LLC, a Fort Collins-based hop producer, was also involved.

Great Wet IPA will be released Thursday at a tapping party from 5 to 8 p.m. at the C.B. & Potts Brewery and Taproom at 1831 E. Mulberry St.

The tapping party kicks off a fundraising initiative for the brewing program with $1 from every pint sold to be donated back to the CSU program. The new IPA will also be on tap for a limited time at C.B. & Potts Foothills Mall and at Collindale Golf Course locations.

Great Wet IPA is a pineapple mango Wet Hop Milkshake IPA, brewed with locally sourced hops from Celastrina, malt from Root Shoot Malting in Loveland, and fresh purees from Source of Nature in Wellington.

The Great Wet IPA logo depicts the iconic Potts Great White Shark that hangs at Potts Foothills.