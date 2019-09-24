203-unit apartment complex proposed in Denver’s Lincoln Park

DENVER — A Washington State-based developer wants to build two five-story apartments in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
BusinessDen reports Holland Partner Group submitted a “concept” development proposal to city officials last week to build the 203 total units near the corner of Santa Fe Drive and Inca Street.
