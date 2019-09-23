Mash Lab Brewing plans $2.8 million brewery in Windsor

WINDSOR — Mash Lab Brewing is planning to build a new 6,000-square foot brewery and taproom right next to its current location.
The Greeley Tribune reports the Windsor brewery, registered as Mash Lab LLC with the Colorado Secretary of State, hopes to build a second floor on the new property to lease out as office space and is looking to secure $2.8 million in funding for construction.
