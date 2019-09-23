Flashback Technologies launches $4.2M fundraiser

LOUISVILLE — Medical device maker Flashback Technologies Inc. has started a $4.2 million fundraising round.
The Louisville-based manufacturer has already raised just more than $800,000 from 27 separate investors, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flashback’s main product includes a device to monitor blood and plasma loss in patients, lowering the chances a patient will suddenly collapse due to losing too much body fluids from hemorrhaging or dehydration.
Flashback has already raised just more than $4.31 million over six rounds since its first funding round in 2014, according to previous SEC records.
Flashback’s main product includes a device to monitor blood and plasma loss in patients, lowering the chances a patient will suddenly collapse due to losing too much body fluids from hemorrhaging or dehydration.
Flashback has already raised just more than $4.31 million over six rounds since its first funding round in 2014, according to previous SEC records.
