Clovis inks $12M collaboration deal with German pharma company

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) will spend at least $12 million to license a German cancer-therapy candidate for clinical trials.

In a statement, the Boulder cancer drugmaker said it reached terms with 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH for a radioactive drug that targets fibroblast activation protein alpha, a type of protein commonly found in certain types of cancer growths, but not in healthy tissue.

Clovis will run clinical trials for market approval in markets outside of Europe, and would have the rights to sell the therapy if approved for use.

The company said it plans to file for clinical trials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2020.

Clovis will make a $12 million upfront payment and possibly more in milestone payments and royalties if the therapy reaches market. The two companies also plan to collaborate on finding three more radioactive cancer-treatment candidates, which would fall on Clovis to investigate in clinical trials.

“Targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy represents a next frontier in oncology drug development, with potential application across multiple tumor types,” Clovis CEO Patrick Mahaffy said in a statement. “In particular, (fibroblast activation protein) represents a very compelling target given its overexpression across numerous tumor types and limited expression in healthy tissue.”

Clovis stock initially rose 10 cents from its opening price Monday morning before falling 3.27 percent to close the day at $4.58 per share.