Cannabis banking bill to get U.S. House floor vote this week

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said the SAFE Banking Act, a bill allowing banks and credit unions to service marijuana businesses without penalty, will go to the chamber’s floor for a vote sometime this week.

Hoyer confirmed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Ed Pearlmutter (D-CO), would be considered this week in statements Friday on the House floor and could take a vote as soon as Wednesday. The chamber is not in session Monday.