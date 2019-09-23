Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

BLM to share building with O&G companies

By BizWest Staff — 

GRAND JUNCTION ⁠— The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will share its new headquarters in Grand Junction with two oil and gas companies already running offices there.

Colorado Public Radio reports the new agency headquarters will be neighbors with industry group West Slope Oil and Gas Association, and state offices for Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), Occidential Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) and Laramie Energy LLC.

