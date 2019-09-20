Workforce shortages to continue into future

FORT COLLINS — Employers in Northern Colorado can expect worker shortages to continue long into the future, despite the efforts underway to fix workforce issues. And that shouldn’t be a surprise to companies in the region.

Amanda Repella, who handles statistical analysis and research for the Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development department, told attendees at the annual Workforce Symposium Friday at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins that the trend lines show that Larimer and Weld counties have been dealing with the same issue since at least 1998. And with low unemployment rates — well below the state and national averages — along with anticipated retirements of older workers will mean that available jobs will outnumber people looking for work long into the future.

“The last time Larimer County was above 5 percent unemployment [when more workers are looking for work than jobs are created] was the recession years, and before that 1992,” she said. “We can assume we’ll be feeling the shortage of workers ongoing because the entirety of our data shows that we’ve been short of workers.”

With such a shortage of workers, that means employers locally and across the country are looking to hire away already employed workers. The decision to leave a company for another isn’t always about pay.

Eric Lea, who chairs the Workforce Development Board for the county, said work/life balance and company culture are more often the reasons for leaving a job than pay.

Jacob Castillo, economic-development director for Larimer County, said the McKinsey and Co. study of the national workforce concluded that 60 percent of jobs created by 2030 in the national economy will be clustered around 25 cities, which means that intense competition for workers will occur in the years ahead.

All workers, those in existing jobs and those in jobs to come, will likely face a new phenomenon in the workforce, namely that jobs will change and sometimes go away. Training and retraining will be essential, he said.

The old model, Repella said, was train-work-retire. The new model will be train-work-train-work-train-work, she said.

According to McKinsey: “Employers will be the natural providers of training and continuous learning opportunities for many workers.”

David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, described the regional Talent 2.0 campaign to seek solutions to workforce issues. He said the regional research shows that between 2017 and 2020, 28,000 job openings will be created, “but we’re producing only 2,000 new workers each year.”

The Talent 2.0 effort has created a workforce portal, www.workinnortherncolorado.com, that includes information about Larimer and Weld counties, tools for human resources and hiring managers, materials that can be shared with potential workers and jobs posted by employment category. May said 5,200 jobs have been posted to the website since its creation, and the jobs list is dynamic because it pulls listings from Indeed, an online jobs site.

May said the program has access to EMSI, a labor market analytics nonprofit, which is a subsidiary of Indianapolis-based Economic Modeling LLC. EMSI provides workforce insights that show that in some industries, some areas of the country have an excess of workers. Knowing that can help companies recruit in places where already-trained workers can be found.