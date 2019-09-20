Wana, Native Roots pledge up to $20K to local nonprofits

BOULDER and DENVER — Wana Brands, a Boulder cannabis company with a focus on edible products, is partnering with Denver-based dispensary chain Native Roots Cannabis Co. to support a pair of local nonprofit organizations.
The companies have pledged up to $10,000 each to Lakewood-based Chanda Plan Foundation, which supports people with disabilities, and Boulder-based homelessness resource provider Bridge House.
The donations will come from a portion of the proceeds of Wana Sour Gummies purchased at Native Roots locations.
“We believe that Wana can play a meaningful role in improving the lives of the people in the communities we serve,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman said in a prepared statement. “Wana selected Bridge House as our non-profit partner because we recognize the importance for every human to have basic needs met. When we know we have access to shelter and sustenance we can turn our attention to achieving even greater goals for our family and our community.”
Wana Brands is a trade name for Mountain High Products LLC.
