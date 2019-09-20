Funding Friday: Another week, another big haul for biotech

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Some notable rounds this week:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. brought in $50 million in its Series B round that closed Tuesday. The Boulder firm is developing drugs that mimic the protein missing in muscular dystrophy patients, preventing the effects of that disease from taking hold.

Matchstick Ventures closed a $30 million investment window for its second fund focusing on early-stage startups. The fund is co-operated with Natty Zola, the managing director of Techstars Boulder.

Front Range Biosciences Inc. pulled in $8.5 million in its latest round from existing investors to fuel development of its genetically optimized hemp and cannabis plant program.

Quality Biomedical Inc., a Boulder company that makes tracking and management software for medical equipment, took a $5 million investment from private equity firm Aeonic Partners LLC.

Other rounds this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

Sept. 20: OnKure Inc., Boulder, $100,000 sold out of $2 million round.

Sept. 20: Hope Foods LLC, Louisville, $3,999,992 raised out of $7 million round.

Sept. 17: Pocket Outdoor Media Inc., Boulder, $600,000 sold out of $4 million round.

Sept. 17: ILY Holdings Inc., Boulder, $1 million fundraiser started without initial investors.

Sept. 16: Berken Energy LLC, Loveland, indefinite fundraiser started without initial investors.