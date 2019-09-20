Fintech startup could bring 800 jobs to Denver metro

DENVER — A California-based financial technology firm was approved Thursday for a $9 million tax incentive package that could result in the unnamed firm bringing nearly 800 new jobs to the Denver region.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously passed a measure to extend the incentive offer to the company, identified only as “Project Feline.”

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted. That acceptance process often takes six month to a year.

Project Feline “provides its users with a technology-based platform in which they can perform a number of different financial functions,” OEDIT director of global business development Michelle Hadwiger said. “The platform allows users to perform these functions at a lower cost than traditional financial institutions.

Should the firm accept the state’s tax incentives and bring 800 new jobs to one of the areas being considered — Denver, Douglas or Arapahoe counties — the Colorado operation would be Project Feline’s largest outside California.