CU spinoff Aspero Medical appoints new CEO

BOULDER — Medical-device company Aspero Medical Inc., a spinoff of the University of Colorado Boulder and an Innosphere client company, has named James Willett president and CEO.

Founded in 2018, Aspero focuses on improving gastrointestinal balloon-endoscopy procedures. The company developed a device called the AP Balloon Overtube, which will be used to assist with the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disease.

“As Aspero Medical prepares to move forward with final development and manufacturing of the company’s initial product line, we sought a leader who had direct experience in the medical device industry and a proven track record of commercializing innovative technologies.” Mark Rentschler, Aspero Medical chief technology officer, said in a prepared statement. “Jim brings a diverse background across specialties in the medical device industry and the practical experience necessary to lead Aspero Medical as we move to commercialize our products.”

Willett has more than 25 years of medical-device experience in startup companies and larger medical-device firms, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief technology and innovation officer for Vyaire Medical.

Aspero Medical joined Innosphere’s incubation program in 2018, graduating from the program in the summer of 2019. The company received initial funding from the Innosphere Fund in July 2018, and in September 2019 received a second investment from the Innosphere Fund, which is leading the company’s $1 million seed round. The Innosphere Fund is a seed-stage venture fund that was formed to accelerate the growth and exit of Innosphere client companies.