Tuck, Agnes to speak at BizWest Academy; enrollment deadline approaches

BOULDER — Some of the region’s most-successful CEOs will keynote sessions of BizWest Academy, a new leadership-development program of BizWest Media LLC.

The five-session program commences Sept. 27, with additional sessions in October and November. The program will include two full-day and three half-day sessions and is being organized alongside Jessica Hartung, founder of Integrated Work, a Boulder-based leadership consulting firm devoted to building the leaders society needs through real-world work while also functioning as a learning laboratory for innovative work practices.

BizWest Academy provides a unique learning experience that enables participants to grow via:

Creative and engaged professional development with a select group of nominated peers, local business leaders, and impact-driven leadership experts.

Increased Listening Intelligence using the ECHO Listening Profile, the first cognitive-based listening assessment for understanding listening styles and corresponding behaviors.

Established C-Level executives who provide leadership lessons learned and fresh perspectives.

Custom curriculum and real-world case studies that can be applied across industries and organizations.

Professional network of peers from a cross-section of industries and organizations.

Practical personal and professional development to grow leadership skill sets and mindsets

Collective learning strategies — the most effective and fun way to network and learn at the same time.

Keynoting the five sessions will be some of the region’s most-successful entrepreneurs and business leaders:

Gerry Agnes, president and CEO of Elevations Credit Uni

on, a winner of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

David Barnett, founder and CEO of PopSockets LLC, which since 2014 has sold more than 110 million PopSocket grips worldwide.

Dana Dupuis, founder and CEO, ECHO Listening Profile.

Brook Eddy, founder and CEO, Bhakti Chai, a Boulder-based company that blends fresh and sustainably sourced chai (fair trade, non-GMO, organic) with triple-bottom-line and B Corp business practices.

Adrian Tuck, CEO of Uplight, formed from the merger of Tendril and Simple Energy.

Nominations to attend the BizWest Academy are being accepted through Sept. 20.