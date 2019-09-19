Coors to distribute CBD-infused bitters

DENVER — Coors Distributing Co. has signed an agreement to distribute CBD-infused beverages, its second such agreement in the past month.

BusinessDen reports that Coors will distribute two beverage lines for Dram Apothecary, a bitters producer based in Salida. One of the beverages contains CBD, or Cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis used to treat pain, anxiety and other ailments.

Coors previously signed an agreement to distribute CBD-infused sparkling sodas for Colorado’s Best Drinks.