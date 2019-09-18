Quality Biomedical takes $5M private equity investment

BOULDER — Health-care equipment provider Quality Biomedical Inc. has landed a $5 million initial investment from a New York private equity fund.

The Boulder-based company reported the equity sale from a lone investor Tuesday in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a separate statement, Quality said its investor was Aeonic Partners LLC. It plans to use the funds to add warehouses and service centers across the country.

Quality Biomedical operates a web app for medical managers to track medical equipment in hospitals, clinics and home-care operations.

The investment was brokered by New York-based Prime Capital LLC, which will receive a $350,000 finder’s fee.