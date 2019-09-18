Chicago developer pays $12M for Union Station North property

DENVER — A Chicago-based development company has acquired an industrial property in Union Station North, where it plans to build a 13-story apartment complex.
BusinessDen reports that CA Ventures paid $12 million for the property at 2980 Huron St., which encompasses 0.89 acres. Denver-based Vukota Capital Management sold the property, which currently includes a 31,875-square-foot industrial warehouse.
