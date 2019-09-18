Advanced Energy, CSU partner on power-research program

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) has partnered with Colorado State University to investigate the application of advanced control techniques to emerging process power applications.

The one-year program could enable the manufacture of higher-performance semiconductors while having broad impact on application flexibility of existing process power architectures, the company said.

Advanced Energy provides highly engineered, precision-power-conversion, measurement and control solutions.

“This sponsored research program is an extension of our relationship with CSU, where AE has been represented for years on the advisory board of CSU’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department,” Isabel Yang, chief technology officer for Advanced Energy, said in a prepared statement. “We are honored to partner with CSU, which is renowned for its nationally-sponsored research by private industry and public organizations, on this important research for emerging process power, which we hope will have a positive impact on semiconductor performance and manufacturing in the future.”

Principal investigators for the research program are Chad Samuels and Don van Zyl with Advanced Energy, and Peter Young, a professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at CSU.

Young said controlling the delivery of plasma is at the heart of semiconductor manufacturing.

“But as chips get smaller and more powerful, that process becomes more challenging and places stringent performance requirements on the power supply,” he said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to partner with Advanced Energy to develop enhanced control algorithms that can deliver increased performance and reliability in next-generation power supplies.”