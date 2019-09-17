Report: Boulder median home prices again top $1M

Median home prices in Boulder were the highest in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, topping $1 million for the second consecutive month, according to recently released data from Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Boulder

Active Boulder home listings in August were 251, up from 243 in July and 178 in August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 178 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $1,055,000, compared with $106,4150 in July 2019 and $958,250 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 65 days, up from 59 days in the prior month.

Fort Collins

In August, active home listings totaled 806, down from the prior month but up 11.5 percent over August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 300 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $420,000, compared with $435,000 in July 2019 and $425,000 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 56 days, down from 65 days in the prior month.

Greeley/Evans

In August, active home listings in the Greeley and Evans markets dropped to 301, down from 313 the prior month and 304 in August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 171 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $325,000, compared with $305,000 in July 2019 and $304,550 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 47 days, down from 48 days in the prior month.

Longmont

Longmont had 249 homes actively listed in August, down from 263 in July but up significantly from 198 in August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 111 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $429,900, compared with $448,995 in July 2019 and $450,000 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 49 days, down from 51 days in the prior month.

Loveland/Berthoud

In August, active home listings in the Loveland and Berthoud markets dropped to 559, down from 570 the prior month but up from 427 in August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 214 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $410,000, compared with $403,000 in July 2019 and $400,000 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 68 days, up from 66 days in the prior month.

Estes Park

Estes Park had 144 homes actively listed in August, down from 156 in July and 146 in August 2018. Of those August 2019 listings, 36 homes were sold. The monthly median sale price was $520,000, compared with $425,000 in July 2019 and $469,000 in August 2018. The average time on the market in August was 105 days, up from 65 days in the prior month.