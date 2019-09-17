European-style food hall set to open next month in Boulder

BOULDER — Hungry Boulderites will soon be able to sample cuisine from 10 local, independent chefs under a single roof.

Rosetta Hall, a European-style food hall operated by the owners of the Boulder Theater and the Rembrandt Yard art gallery and event space, is set to open in early October at the former Pop-Up Bar location on Walnut Street.

In addition to a rooftop bar, the hall will feature the following chefs and restaurants:

Modou Jaiteh, Jacaranda

Julia Wirichs, Petite Fleur

Dustin Brandt, Confit

Justin Brunson, Folsom Foods

Aaron Lande, Ancient Grants

Natascha Hess, The Ginger Pig

Alberto Sabbadini, La Tigella

Joe Lee, Tierra

Curtis Worthley, Rosetta’s Bar

Vajra Rich, Boxcar

These chefs were narrowed down from a group of roughly 50 restaurant industry veterans who auditioned for a stall at Rosetta Hall.

“When we looked at who we wanted to book for our stall here, we looked at it kind of like a record label,” Rosetta Hall CEO Donovan Greene said. “We want the best chefs just like a record label wants the best artists. We don’t care if they know how to do accounts payable or payroll — we can handle that.”

Rosetta Hall, which is expected to employ about 70 workers, will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In the evening on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the space will turn into a nightlife entertainment space with live music, dancing and film screenings.

“What we’ve seen with the food-hall movement is that it really lowers the barrier of entry to the market, which allows really great and talented chefs to open up their own places,” Greene said.

Rather than charging a fixed rental fee to a chef or restaurant owner, Rosetta Hall collects a percentage of total sales.

“This change of the economic model not only opens things up for chefs, but also allows them to source really high-quality, sustainable ingredients,” Greene said.

By including a variety of types of cuisine, food halls provide customers with a more diverse dining experience than traditional restaurants, he said.

“We’re able to have a lot more adventurous cuisine and interesting things,” Greene said. “The chefs here don’t all have to make a grilled chicken dish or a salmon salad like is on offer at restaurants. When you’re not worried about being a catch-all, there are no limits.”