Local design firms winners at American Institute of Architects Colorado

DENVER — A pair of local urban-design and architecture firms were recognized Friday at the AIA Colorado Design & Honor Awards held in Denver.
Boulder’s HMH Architecture & Interiors PC won an Award of Distinction for its Modern Stair project in Denver.
Au Workshop LLC, which styles the firm’s name as [au]workshop, also took home an Award of Distinction for its Poudre Garage mixed-use development in Fort Collins.
The winners were selected by a panel of Minnesota architects, according to an AIA news release.
The firms and projects recognized by AIA “exemplified innovative use of materials, space and design, as well as creatively addressed the design challenge,” the release said.
“Particularly in times of rapid growth like Colorado has been experiencing, it’s critical to pause and celebrate the excellent architecture that is propelling us into the future,” AIA Colorado president Zachary Taylor said in a news release. “This year’s award recipients are leading the charge in creating innovative and inviting buildings that positively impact the communities they serve.”
