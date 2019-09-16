Greeley to alter water requirements for new buildings

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council is on the verge of changing how much water a developer needs to have secured before it can break ground on non-single-family buildings.

According to a proposal on the council’s agenda Tuesday, commercial and mixed-use developments will have to provide raw water rights or cash-in-lieu fees to the city based on how many units are built multiplied by the estimated amount of water it expects to use.

Those uses range from as low as 5 gallons per square foot annually for warehouses to 188 gallons per square foot for restaurants. Each new hotel or motel room in the city will be estimated to need 30,300 gallons per room annually, while new multi-family units will need 35,500 gallons of water per unit.

Under current rules adopted in 1989, commercial and mixed-use developments need to show a level of prerequisite water based on the size of its water taps. The rules for multi-family developments, which require cash or proof of 3 acre feet of water per acre planned for development before city officials can greenlight development, will not change.

The council can approve the new rules in its Tuesday night meeting.