Endeavor opens seventh U.S. office in Denver

DENVER — Endeavor, a global organization that supports and accelerates high-impact entrepreneurs, has opened a new office in Colorado. Endeavor focuses on scaleup companies that have passed through the initial start-up phase and are demonstrating the potential for rapid expansion and scale.

Founded in 1997, Endeavor has helped 1,900 entrepreneurs build more than 1,200 companies in 35 markets and 65 cities throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Companies led by Endeavor entrepreneurs generated combined revenues of $20 billion in 2018 and have created 3 million jobs in their local economies. Endeavor entrepreneurs commit to mentoring and investing in the next generation of founders.

Organized as Endeavor Colorado in the state, it will provide emerging entrepreneurial leaders with access to Colorado’s established business leaders as well as Endeavor’s international network of mentors, investors and peers. In addition to providing strategic support as these entrepreneurs scale their businesses, Endeavor also provides a platform for entrepreneurs to broaden their impact within the Colorado community, paving the way for future generations of founders to access opportunities for self-fulfillment and community advancement. Endeavor Colorado will provide a merit-based platform open to all entrepreneurs who dream big and create high-growth ventures, drawing companies located in all areas of the state and led by diverse founders, according to information provided by Endeavor.

The office will be led by Scott Miller, who will serve as the founding managing director. Miller most recently served as executive vice president of campus operations and education for the tech education company Galvanize.

Endeavor Colorado’s launch is spearheaded and made possible by seed funding from the founding board of directors, along with strong community support from ZOMA Lab and Liberty Global. The Endeavor Colorado board consists of many of Colorado’s highest impact entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors: Valeria Alberola, CEO, Zoma Lab; Dan Caruso, founder and CEO of Zayo; David Cohen, founder and co-CEO of Techstars; Tim Craycroft, vice president of Amazon; Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global; Ryan Heckman, managing partner of RallyDay Partners and chairman of CiviCO; Eric Remer, founder and CEO of EverCommerce; Eric Roza, founder and former CEO of DataLogix; Teresa Taylor, board director of T Mobile, BlackHills Energy and First Interstate BancSystem;) and Kent Thiry, executive chairman and former CEO of DaVita. Brad Feld, managing director of the Foundry Group will serve as senior advisor.

“We’re thrilled to open Endeavor’s seventh U.S. office in Colorado to help local entrepreneurs scale up and multiply their impact by investing in, mentoring and inspiring the next generation. With access to Endeavor’s global network, the Endeavor Catalyst co-investment fund, and support from a strong

founding board, we’re confident Endeavor Colorado will have a meaningful impact on the state’s most innovative entrepreneurs and the state at large,” said Endeavor co-founder and CEO Linda Rottenberg.

“A priority of every member of Endeavor Colorado’s board is to foster the continued development of Colorado’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said board member Dan Caruso. “We are committed to assisting the next generation of leaders build iconic businesses that have a high-impact on the entire Colorado community.”

Endeavor Colorado will identify high-impact entrepreneurs in the region and provide them access to a global network of markets, industry leaders, investors, and talent, helping to expand their ventures into enterprises that can propel the local economy and have a high-impact in the community.

Other U.S. Endeavor offices are located in Atlanta, Detroit, Louisville, Miami, Northwest Arkansas and Puerto Rico.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about Endeavor Colorado may connect with the team at colorado@endeavor.org.