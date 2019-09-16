Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Developer proposes 10-story office project on Brighton Boulevard

DENVER — A conceptual plan for a 10-story office building has been submitted for a 1.85-acre site on Brighton Boulevard.

BusinessDen reports that an architecture firm has submitted the plans on behalf of an unnamed developer. The project would encompass 325,350 square feet and would be built on the site currently occupied by Do-It-Ur-Self Plumbing and Heating Supply, at 3100, 3108 and 3120 N. Brighton Blvd.

