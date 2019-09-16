Colorado Springs developer proposes 90-unit development in south FoCo

FORT COLLINS — A Colorado Springs-based developer is moving forward with plans to build a 90-unit apartment complex in Fort Collins’ south side over the next two years.

Goodwin Knight LLC submitted its application to city officials last week to build on a 3.79-acre parcel at the corner of Mars Drive and West Skyway Drive just east of Hazaleus Natural Area, according to documents submitted to the city.

Dubbed “Mars Landing,” the project consists of two apartment buildings ranging from 376-square-foot studios to 1,064-square-foot, three-bedroom units. The buildings will be three stories each, and the property will have a 1,737-square-foot clubhouse.

Goodwin Knight has already held preliminary meetings with city officials and had a neighborhood meeting to discuss the project late last month, according to city records.

This is the first project Goodwin Knight is building in the Fort Collins area. Brian Kniep, Goodwin Knight’s vice president of planning and community development, told BizWest the company views Fort Collins as a “prime and ready market” at the moment, especially as land prices increase in the Denver metro area. The company expects to gain city approval and break ground in late second quarter to early third quarter of 2020, he said, while construction could take between 12 to 16 months. That puts the initial move-in period for Mars Landing sometime in the second half of 2021.

The median price for a unit is currently estimated at around $1,450, Kniep said.

“We’re going to charge what the market will allow us to charge, these are by no means meant to be affordable or anything like that,” he said.