Surna looks to spark investor interest

BOULDER — Leaders from Boulder-based Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), a manufacturer of indoor cannabis-cultivation systems that has its sights set on a Nasdaq listing, will hit the road this fall and winter to drum up interest from investors.

The company will participate in the Fall Investor Summit 2019 held this month in New York and the LD Micro Main Event held in December in Los Angeles.

Surna CEO Tony McDonald will present at these events and also plans to meet one-on-one with investors.

“Having achieved record Q2 2019 revenue as well as our first-ever quarterly profit, we have initiated our inaugural direct investor outreach program, as part of a broader effort to engage the investor community and share Surna’s progress,” McDonald said. “Through these micro-cap conferences, we hope to expand our investor base, increase our institutional ownership, and improve our liquidity.”

Surna posted record revenues of $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, the firm’s first profitable quarter.