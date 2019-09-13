Points West opens new Fort Collins bank branch

FORT COLLINS — Points West Community Bank has opened its first Fort Collins branch at 3227 S. Timberline Road, the former home of Home State Bank.

“We see this as an amazing opportunity to better serve our existing customers and expand our community banking footprint for businesses and consumers in the Fort Collins area,” Points West president Mark Brase said in a prepared statement.

A grand opening celebration will be scheduled in the near future, according to a Points West news release.

BizWest reported in July the Windsor-based bank’s intent to open the Fort Collins branch along with its first Loveland location. The Loveland branch is expected to open this fall.

The bank also has branches in Wellington and Greeley.

Points West has nearly $256 million in assets and just over $215 million in total deposits, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.