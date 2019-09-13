NoCo cohort for CiviCO academy determined

FORT COLLINS — The first Northern Colorado group to be part of the CiviCO Leadership Academy, a statewide cross-sector, cross-region program designed to build leadership bridges in the state, has been named.

“We believe this program will be transformational,” Suzanne Peterson, chair of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees, said in a statement announcing the list of participants. “Our excitement not only stems from each participant’s leadership development opportunity, but we also believe this is a program that can help build stronger regional cooperation here in Northern Colorado while also establishing stronger connections between our region and the rest of the state,” she said.

Members of the Northern Colorado group are:

Darin Atteberry, Fort Collins city manager.

Chris Banks, chief financial officer and co-owner of Odell Brewing Co. Inc.

Ray Caraway, president, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.

Chase Christensen, broker, Cushman & Wakefield.

John Dellenbach, executive manager, Dellenbach Motors.

Jennifer Guerriero, CEO of Light Center Inc.

Ann Hutchison, executive vice president, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas Johnson, chair, TIGER21.

Mindy McCloughan, CEO and president, Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

Kevin Mullin, executive director, Estes Park Health Foundation.

Roy Otto, Greeley city manager.

Brent Porter, construction manager, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Michelle Provaznik, executive director, Gardens on Spring Creek.

Kim Tobin, vice president, Colorado State University.

Cheryl Zimlich, executive director, Bohemian Foundation.

Participants will be involved in a nine-month program that combines a digital curriculum offered by McKinsey and Co., one-on-one executive coaching and personal development planning with BetterUp, and hands-on training led by CiviCO.

After a two-year pilot program in the Denver area, CiviCO partnered with groups such as the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado to offer programs in specific regions. In addition to Northern Colorado, programs will be conducted in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.

“Across the country, we have never seen a true leadership program to bridge communities across a state,” said co-chair Ryan Heckman. “The CivicCO Leadership Academy will be that first transformational opportunity that includes participants from communities across Colorado,” he said.