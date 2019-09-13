FRCC’s new bachelor’s nursing program launches in October

Front Range Community College, which has campuses in Longmont, Westminster and Fort Collins, will begin offering bachelor’s degrees for nursing students in October.

Previously, the college offered only associate’s degrees in the field.

FRCC’s program allows nurses who have already completed their associate’s degrees, or students currently in FRCC’s nursing program, to earn a Bachelor of Science.

“Our [bachelor’s degree completion] option will allow more of our trained, skilled nurses to graduate and go directly into the workforce,” FRCC nursing program director Edith Matesic said in a prepared statement.

The college estimates the state will face an annual 4,500-employee shortage of nurses with four-year degrees by 2024.

We’re providing students with an affordable route to good jobs in their home state,” Matesic said. “Most of the coursework for this program is delivered online, so students can register through any of FRCC’s three campuses — and work with nursing experts close to where they live or work.”