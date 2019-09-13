Colorado company faces scrutiny for fraud

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — A Colorado company, Genexe Health LLC, has caught the attention of investigators from CBS News, which reported this week that the company engaged in what could be considered fraudulent activity that targets Medicare recipients.
The report said that the company is under federal investigation for promising genetic testing, billing Medicare thousands of dollars for the tests, but then not delivering the results to patients.
