Tri-State keeps power prices flat through 2020

BizWest Staff 

WESTMINSTER  — Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., a Westminster wholesaler of electricity, said it will not increase prices for its members despite an increase in expected demand.

In a statement, the company said it’s able to maintain prices by keeping operating costs flat, tapping into a relatively cheap electricity market and using renewable energy. Tri-State has kept rates at an average of 7.5 cents per kilowatt-hour over the past three years despite delivering 4.7 percent more electricity during the same time period.

Tri-State counts 43 separate power systems as customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and New Mexico.

