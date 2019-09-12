Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Pinnacol Assurance – your partners in workplace safety Sponsored Content by Longmont Chamber of Commerce & Pinnacol Assurance

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce has been home to the LACC Workers Compensation safety group program through Pinnacol Assurance since 1996. This program, exclusive to Chamber members, can provide multiple benefits, in addition to your Workers Compensation coverage, such as a dedicated Pinnacol Service Team, a 4% discount on your workers compensation premiums, the opportunity to earn money back on your workers compensation premiums through Safety Group Dividends, based on the group’s performance, and Safety Trainings and Resources that are offered to our Safety Group members.

Contact the Kathy Stevens at the Longmont Chamber, 720-864-2871, for more information.

[caption id="attachment_241685" align="alignleft" width="1024"] Young apprentice using pillar drill in steel fabrication factory[/caption]