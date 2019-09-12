Crossroads Safehouse to host fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Crossroads Safehouse based in Fort Collins will host its inaugural Prohibition Party on Oct. 19 from 6-10 p.m. at the Fort Collins Hilton to raise money for Crossroads Safehouse and its mission to “prohibit” domestic violence. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at crossroadssafehouse.org/prohibitionparty/.

The battle against domestic violence in Fort Collins dates to nearly a century and a half ago, the organization said in its announcement about the fundraiser.

On April 4, 1888, James Henry Howe, a wealthy businessman and notorious perpetrator of domestic violence, fatally stabbed his wife, Eva, in the streets of Fort Collins after returning home drunk to find her and their 5-year-old daughter, Gertie, packing to leave him. Eva had endured 15 years of violence at the hands of her husband, and her decision to leave came on the heels of a particularly violent assault that she’d reported to the police two days before her murder. Eva’s murder and the subsequent outrage of the Fort Collins community led to the only lynching ever to take place in Fort Collins, and it sparked the prohibition of alcohol in the town until its repeal in 1968.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume to be whisked away to the swanky 1920s. The event will include food, drinks and dancing, in true era style to the big band stylings of Bianca Flyboys. Free dance lessons will be available, as well as professional dancers to show off their skills.