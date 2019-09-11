TRU, Conversation Project join forces

LAFAYETTE — TRU Community Care and The Conversation Project, two organizations that provide end-of-life resources to people in Boulder County, are joining forces to provide information to people before serious or terminal illnesses are involved.

TRU, founded in 1976 as Boulder Hospice, has been providing hospice care, palliative care, and grief services for 43 years. In 2017, TRU PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) began in order to offer care services designed to help people continue to live as independently as possible. The Conversation Project in Boulder County formed in 2013, based on the nationally-acclaimed work of Boston Globe columnist and author, Ellen Goodman, with a mission to foster conversations around care at the end-of-life, resulting in the appointment of an informed decision-maker.

More than half of people will be unable to speak for themselves at the end of life. Choosing and documenting the choice of a decision-maker is an important first step. Talking to that person and family is equally important so that final wishes are honored.

TRU Community Care will build on the work of The Conversation Project and help community members, palliative care and hospice patients, and PACE participants begin to have conversations while they are still able. The Conversation Project will retain its name, volunteers, and identity and will be a part of TRU’s community offerings.