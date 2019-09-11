NREL begins use of autonomous shuttle

GOLDEN — The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has begun to use an autonomous shuttle to ferry people around the campus.
The Denver Post reported that the 12-passenger shuttle will have an operator on board initially but will ultimately give NREL staff a real-life laboratory to study driverless vehicles.
