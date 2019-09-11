Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

DOD awards contract to SW Research

BizWest Staff 

BOULDER — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $2.6 million contract to the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder. 

The Camera reported that the institute will devise a system to use data from satellites for military purposes. 

